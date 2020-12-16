Revolut plans commission-free stock trading in Singapore

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
LONDON-BASED fintech unicorn Revolut is planning to launch commission-free stock trading in Singapore, possibly in the next year, as it ramps up expansion in Asia.
The feature will let users invest in stocks commission-free, up to a certain limit. Subscribers to Revolut...
