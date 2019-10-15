You are here

Rex International, Wilton Resources call for trading halts

Tue, Oct 15, 2019 - 4:14 PM
vtay@sph.com.sg

OIL services player Rex International and gold miner Wilton Resources on Tuesday called for trading halts pending the release of separate announcements.

Prior to the halt, Rex International was trading flat at 7.9 Singapore cents, while Wilton Resources remained unchanged at 2.5 Singapore cents as at 3pm.

Earlier in October, Rex International said its unit Lime Petroleum AS had received regulatory approval to acquire a 30 per cent interest each in two Norwegian Sea drilling licences from DEA Norge. The deal for the licences - PL838 and PL838B - will be completed on Oct 31, 2019, but the effective date will be Jan 1, 2019.

Wilton on Oct 11 allotted and issued 125 million placement shares to lender Wijaya Lawrence, its executive chairman and president, as a repayment of loan shares. The Catalist-listed firm had on Sept 18 said it is proposing to raise S$3.3 million through the placement of these shares at 2.61 Singapore cents each.

