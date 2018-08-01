Roxy-Pacific Q2 net profit falls 56.7% to S$6.4m

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
THE absence of revenue recognition as a result of the completion of several projects brought down second-quarter net profit of Roxy-Pacific by 56.7 per cent to S$6.4 million.
For the three months ended June 30, revenue fell 52.5 per cent to
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg