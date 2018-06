RYOBI Kiso (S) has begun winding up proceedings against its subsidiary Ryobi Tactics, their parent Ryobi Kiso Holdings announced in a Singapore Exchange filing on Friday.

The group is currently assessing the financial impact of the winding up of Ryobi Tactics on the group for its financial year ending June 30, 2018.

Ryobi Kiso Holdings last closed at S$0.13 on June 20.