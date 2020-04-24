You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

S$27m caveat lodged for good-class bungalow of Hin Leong Trading founder

Fri, Apr 24, 2020 - 8:31 PM
janiceh@sph.com.sg@JaniceHengBT

A CAVEAT of S$27 million has been lodged for a good-class bungalow belonging to Lim Oon Kuin (or O. K. Lim, as he is widely known), founder of debt-hit oil trader Hin Leong Trading (HLT), and his wife, The Edge reported on Thursday.

Sitting on a freehold site on Second Avenue off Bukit Timah Road, the bungalow covers 19,989 sq ft. The sale price translates to S$1,352 per square foot.

The caveat was lodged on April 14, shortly before HLT applied for a debt moratorium. The oil trader has since withdrawn the application and intends to go into judicial management, The Business Times reported on Thursday.

The Edge also noted several other good-class bungalows owned by Mr Lim and his family.

One in Third Avenue, on a 14,575 sq ft freehold site, is jointly owned by him and his sons. Another at Queen Astrid Park off Holland Road, purchased for S$46 million in 2017, is held solely by Mr Lim's wife. And one in Tanglin Villas is owned jointly by Mr Lim and his daughter Lim Huey Ching, a director of HLT.

SEE ALSO

Energy giants Vitol, Sinopec eye Hin Leong's oil storage terminal

Companies & Markets

SPH to provide updates to shareholders amid Covid-19 situation

Singtel secures S$4.17b in credit facilities; SATS issues S$100m in 2.6% notes due 2025

SIA replies to Sias questions on S$15b cash call

Micro-Mechanics Q3 net profit jumps 48.1% to S$3.9m on increased sales

Eagle Hosp gets US$35m loan default notice; hotel managers may scrap sponsor's agreements

HC Surgical says 'impractical' to further probe doctor named in SMC complaint

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 24, 2020 08:24 PM
Energy & Commodities

China securities regulator approves trading of hog futures

[BEIJING] China's securities regulator said on Friday it had given the go-ahead to the Dalian Commodity Exchange (...

Apr 24, 2020 08:24 PM
Companies & Markets

SPH to provide updates to shareholders amid Covid-19 situation

FOLLOWING the Singapore Exchange Regulation column which urged listed firms to provide regular business updates...

Apr 24, 2020 07:56 PM
Banking & Finance

HSBC to push on with overhaul 'wherever possible' despite crisis

[LONDON] HSBC will press ahead with plans to reallocate capital from under-performing businesses, cut costs and...

Apr 24, 2020 07:30 PM
Government & Economy

Trump's coronavirus disinfectant comments 'dangerous', doctors say

[LONDON] Doctors and health experts urged people not to drink or inject disinfectant on Friday after US President...

Apr 24, 2020 07:20 PM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong protesters defy social distancing rules, vow to resume movement

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong's pro-democracy protesters staged a small demonstration at a luxury downtown mall, challenging...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.