S$27m caveat lodged for good-class bungalow of Hin Leong Trading founder

A CAVEAT of S$27 million has been lodged for a good-class bungalow belonging to Lim Oon Kuin (or O. K. Lim, as he is widely known), founder of debt-hit oil trader Hin Leong Trading (HLT), and his wife, The Edge reported on Thursday.

Sitting on a freehold site on Second Avenue off Bukit Timah Road, the bungalow covers 19,989 sq ft. The sale price translates to S$1,352 per square foot.

The caveat was lodged on April 14, shortly before HLT applied for a debt moratorium. The oil trader has since withdrawn the application and intends to go into judicial management, The Business Times reported on Thursday.

The Edge also noted several other good-class bungalows owned by Mr Lim and his family.

One in Third Avenue, on a 14,575 sq ft freehold site, is jointly owned by him and his sons. Another at Queen Astrid Park off Holland Road, purchased for S$46 million in 2017, is held solely by Mr Lim's wife. And one in Tanglin Villas is owned jointly by Mr Lim and his daughter Lim Huey Ching, a director of HLT.