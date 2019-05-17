Sakae posts S$6.1m Q3 loss on S$3.2m goodwill charge for Chilean unit

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
SAKAE Holdings has reported a S$6.1 million net loss for its third quarter, reversing from a S$306,000 profit for the year-ago period, after recognising a S$3.2 million goodwill impairment charge for its majority stake in a Chilean seafood trader.
It is the second
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg