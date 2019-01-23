Sale of Ascott Raffles Place in line with 'legal and regulatory rules'

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
ASCOTT Reit's manager said on Monday evening that the sale price of S$353.3 million for the recently divested Ascott Raffles Place reflects the highest offer received during its marketing exercise.
The building had been sold to private investor and developer Cheong Sim
