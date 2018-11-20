Sapphire Corp's consortium wins 1.4 billion yuan, 15-year public-private-partnership project in Chengdu

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
MAINBOARD-listed infrastructure design and construction group Sapphire Corporation said on Monday that its subsidiary Ranken Railway Construction Group Co Ltd, along with its consortium partners, have secured a public-private-partnership (PPP) project in Chengdu, China.
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg