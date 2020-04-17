SATS prices S$100m of 2.6% notes due 2025

SATS on Friday said that it has priced S$100 million of 2.6 per cent notes due 2025 under its S$500 million multicurrency medium-term note programme.

The net proceeds from the issue will be used for general corporate purposes, including general working capital, capital expenditure and capital management, as well as for investing in value-creating opportunities, including making long-term strategic investments and acquisitions.

The chief ground-handling and in-flight catering service provider at Singapore Changi Airport added that the proceeds will also be used to refinance the borrowings of the group.

DBS Bank and United Overseas Bank were the joint lead managers and joint bookrunners.