You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

SBI Offshore served summons for reimbursement of S$114,187

Tue, Aug 20, 2019 - 10:33 PM
janiceh@sph.com.sg@JaniceHengBT

CATALIST-LISTED SBI Offshore has received an originating summons filed against it by PricewaterhouseCoopers Advisory Services, for the reimbursement of S$114,187.93 and legal costs, it said in a filing on Tuesday.

In 2016, SBI Offshore appointed PwC to review the facts and circumstances of certain issues surrounding the acquisition and disposal of Jiangyin Neptune Marine Appliance Co, which was then an associate of the company.

Following the issuance of PwC's findings, former executive director and chief executive officer Tan Woo Thian started legal proceedings against PwC.

Under the terms of engagement between SBI Offshore and PwC, SBI Offshore would be liable for any costs incurred by PwC and other relevant persons if third parties started proceedings against them, in relation to the services rendered.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In the originating summons, SBI Offshore has been ordered to reimburse PwC the sum of S$114,187.93 - the legal costs and disbursements incurred by PwC from March 22, 2017 to Sept 25, 2017, in relation to the suit filed by Mr Tan against PwC - as well as all legal costs and disbursements incurred by PwC in respect to the originating summons itself.

SBI Offshore noted that as at Dec 31, 2018, it made a provision of US$110,000 based on invoices received from PwC, in relation to costs incurred by PwC in defending itself in the suit. The claimed amount forms part of the provision, it added.

"The company is seeking legal advice in respect of the originating summons and will make further announcements on any material developments as and when necessary," said SBI Offshore.

Companies & Markets

DBS Bank to enter India's credit card market next year

China Taisan winding-up application to be heard Sept 6

Aug 26 hearing date set for sanction of OUE C-Reit, H-Trust merger

Keppel Logistics unit UrbanFox expands to Vietnam, Malaysia

BOS hires head of bespoke investments for Greater China and North Asia

Memtech to delist from SGX on Aug 22

Editor's Choice

nz_cpf_200819.jpg
Aug 20, 2019
Government & Economy

Up to 2 points total CPF hike for older workers in Jan 2021

BT_20190820_KRGSW20_3867468.jpg
Aug 20, 2019
Government & Economy

HDB flats on prime Keppel Club site: Premium prices or tweaked sales terms?

nz_dan_200828.jpg
Aug 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Business update lifts Rex International shares by 14.7%

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BT_20190820_KRGSW20_3867468.jpg
Aug 20, 2019
Government & Economy

HDB flats on prime Keppel Club site: Premium prices or tweaked sales terms?

UrbanFox vehicles.jpg
Aug 20, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

UrbanFox vehicles.jpg
Aug 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel Logistics unit UrbanFox expands to Vietnam, Malaysia

Shee Tse Koon DBS0001_2x.jpg
Aug 20, 2019
Banking & Finance

DBS's Singapore country head Shee Tse Koon joins Nets board

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly