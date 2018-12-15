You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Scale of theft at Shell's Singapore refinery much greater, court docs show

Sat, Dec 15, 2018 - 5:50 AM

2018-09-17T080533Z_1900426793_RC1E2C171A70_RTRMADP_3_SHELL-EMISSIONS.JPG
Around US$150 million worth of oil was stolen from Shell's biggest global refinery over several years, Singapore court documents reviewed by Reuters show, far more than reported when police first revealed the heist earlier this year.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Singapore

AROUND US$150 million worth of oil was stolen from Shell's biggest global refinery over several years, Singapore court documents reviewed by Reuters show, far more than reported when police first revealed the heist earlier this year.

Almost a year on from raids that led to over a dozen arrests, including of several former employees of the local unit of Royal Dutch Shell, charge sheets state that around 340,000 tonnes of gasoil were stolen from the oil major's Pulau Bukom site in Singapore, in incidents dating back to 2014. Charges filed in the first few months of investigations after police raids in January related to the theft of around US$10 million in oil. Further charges levied in May showed a total of US$40 million had been stolen.

A spokeswoman for Shell said the firm is "disappointed", adding that it has been working with investigators and taken measures to avoid repeat incidents at the Pulau Bukom facility, which lies just south of Singapore's main island. "These include closer monitoring of products moving in and out of Bukom, tightening vessel management procedures, and stepping up ethics and compliance training," the spokeswoman told Reuters on Thursday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

South-east Asia is a hot spot for illegal fuel trading, with its island-dotted waters providing cover for small-scale smuggling of oil products across borders. But the regularity and audacity of the thefts at Shell's refining facility - some of which took place during working hours - stand out.

"Fuel is both ubiquitous and untraceable, making its theft a seemingly low-risk criminal operation compared to something like drug smuggling or arms trafficking, where the concern about being caught is much higher," said Ian Ralby, a maritime crime expert who works with both the UN and the US-based think tank Atlantic Council. "That false sense of security leads to some fairly brazen forms of theft."

Fuel theft could be worth US$133 billion a year globally, according to industry estimates, although Mr Ralby said that figure might be conservative.

The case in Singapore looks like it could drag on, given the routine addition of new charges and amendments to older charges. The police investigation is still ongoing.

"We are at the stage that the charges are still being rearranged ... it's quite far from final sentencing," said Ho Lifen, a lawyer at Rajah & Tann representing one of the accused former Shell employees, Cai Zhi Zhong. Besides the former Shell employees, there have been related charges filed against former employees of one of Singapore's biggest marine fuel suppliers, Sentek Marine & Trading Pte Ltd; a Singaporean who worked for Intertek, a British-listed company specialising in quality and quantity assurance, including for fuel products; and three Vietnamese nationals who allegedly received stolen property aboard ships. REUTERS

Editor's Choice

Dec 15, 2018
Real Estate

Tender for Pasir Ris Central white site draws just three bids

BT_20181215_LTCRUISE15_3644367.jpg
Dec 15, 2018
Transport

Genting to launch world's biggest cruise liners in Singapore from 2020

BT_20181215_NRBRUNCHP1_3644529.jpg
Dec 15, 2018
Brunch

All together now: The growing co-living scene in Singapore

Most Read

1 Trump says Fed 'would be foolish' to raise rates this month
2 Singapore shares end higher on Thursday
3 Hyflux suspends contract for desalination package in Iran
4 SingPost names Singapore chief, reports seasonal parcel surge
5 US dollar to gain still against Singapore unit into new year

Must Read

AK_vp_1412.jpg
Dec 14, 2018
Companies & Markets

SingPost names Singapore chief, reports seasonal parcel surge

Dec 14, 2018
Companies & Markets

SilkAir to boost services to Cairns to daily flights from June 2019

doc736ufrcs3wk3qk8wi23_doc70d0n9hnhew1kvvyljm0.jpg
Dec 14, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Dec 14, 2018
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: OCBC initiates coverage on ESR-Reit with 'buy'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening