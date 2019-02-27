You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Sea Ltd: Losses of 95 cents announced for fourth quarter

Wed, Feb 27, 2019 - 1:26 PM

[BENGALURU] The loss announced by Sea Ltd in the fourth quarter was wider than the Refinitiv mean estimate of losses.

The company reported losses of -95 US cents per share, 9 US cents lower than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of -86 US cents. Losses of -68 US cents per share were anticipated by the five analysts providing estimates for the quarter.

Wall Street expected results to range from -87 US cents to -31 US cents per share, with a forecasted mean of -68 US cents per share. The company reported revenue of US$389.29 million, which is higher than the estimated US$293.3 million.

The company reported an increase in revenue to US$389.29 million from US$164.52 million in the same quarter last year. 

REUTERS 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

China Everbright Water files proofs for HK dual listing

Cromwell E-Reit posts 13-month DPU below forecast at 4.1 euro cents

Hot stock: KrisEnergy shares down 6.2% after wider Q4 loss

Hot stock: Best World jumps 8.3% on higher earnings and dividends

Abundance International widens fiscal 2018 loss to US$743,000

GS Holdings narrows full-year loss by 8% to S$3.6m

Editor's Choice

SL_MAS_270219_6.jpg
Feb 27, 2019
Banking & Finance

No hard feelings; consumers may soon switch banks with ease

Feb 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel unit partners LNG shipping firm to build floating liquefied natural gas facility

BP_BEST World International _250219_7_0.jpg
Feb 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Best World Q4 gain up on 78% gross margin; proposes higher payout

Most Read

1 Hot stock: Best World shares plunge as much as 25.8% as trading resumes
2 Mindfulness may help middle managers avoid burnout: study
3 Acra to overhaul portal after rogue agents misused services
4 PropNex launches new HDB Auction service; Q4 profit slides on cooling measures
5 Pine Grove a litmus test for developers' en bloc appetite

Must Read

ak_rm_2702.jpg
Feb 27, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS chief Menon says policy 'appropriate' but monitoring data

SL_sg_270219_54.jpg
Feb 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Growth in Singapore services sector revenue eases to 4.1% in Q4

Kampong-Bahru.jpg
Feb 27, 2019
Real Estate

Pair of Kampong Bahru Road shophouses up for sale with S$13m to S$13.65m guide price

SL_bwi_270219_46.jpg
Feb 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Best World jumps 8.3% on higher earnings and dividends

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening