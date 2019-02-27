Sea Ltd: Losses of 95 cents announced for fourth quarter

[BENGALURU] The loss announced by Sea Ltd in the fourth quarter was wider than the Refinitiv mean estimate of losses.

The company reported losses of -95 US cents per share, 9 US cents lower than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of -86 US cents. Losses of -68 US cents per share were anticipated by the five analysts providing estimates for the quarter.

Wall Street expected results to range from -87 US cents to -31 US cents per share, with a forecasted mean of -68 US cents per share. The company reported revenue of US$389.29 million, which is higher than the estimated US$293.3 million.

The company reported an increase in revenue to US$389.29 million from US$164.52 million in the same quarter last year.

REUTERS