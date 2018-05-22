You are here

SembMarine completes 3 fixed platform topsides for France's Total

Tue, May 22, 2018 - 1:32 PM
Comprising well head, utilities and living quarters as well as a central processing facility, the approximately 30,000-tonne integrated topsides will handle up to 500 million standard cubic feet per day of gas and 25,000 barrels per day (bpd) of condensate.
PHOTO: SEMBCORP MARINE

SEMBCORP Marine announced on Tuesday it has completed three integrated fixed platform topsides for the high-pressure, high-temperature Culzean gas field in the UK North Sea.

The platforms were built over 32 months at SembMarine's Admiralty Yard for French oil supermajor Total.

Comprising well head, utilities and living quarters as well as a central processing facility, the approximately 30,000-tonne integrated topsides will handle up to 500 million standard cubic feet per day of gas and 25,000 barrels per day (bpd) of condensate.

SembMarine president and CEO Wong Weng Sun said the successful completion of the Culzean topsides strengthened the group’s track record of satisfying the world’s most demanding oil and gas field requirements.

He said, “The Culzean fixed platform topsides showcase our ability to deliver safe and reliable engineering solutions for HPHT field operating conditions. I am proud of the Sembcorp Marine team for stepping up to the plate as we take on more challenging and sophisticated offshore projects."

SembMarine has also built the floating storage and offloading vessel FSO Ailsa and high-specification jack-up rig Maersk Highlander for the Culzean field.

