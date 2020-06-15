Sembmarine's recapitalisation plan: Is more restructuring really afoot?

Get our introductory offer at only
IF I had a dollar for every time someone said that Sembcorp Marine (SCM) would be taken private, or that it will eventually be merged with the offshore and marine arm of Keppel Corp, I might have enough money to mount a takeover of the company myself.
The idea of combining Singapore's two...
