Session of two halves ends with STI dip

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
A GAME of two halves is a phrase often used by sports commentators when describing a match in which each team takes turns at dominating play for one half of the game.
While trading should not be considered a game, the same analogy could be applied to Wednesday's trading session in
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg