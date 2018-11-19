SGReit looking to leverage on Thomson Line

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
WEEKEND shoppers shuffling to and fro two Orchard Road mega malls - Ion Orchard (and its basement Orchard MRT) and Ngee Ann City - tend to pass through the basement of a smaller one, Wisma Atria.
Starhill Global Reit (SGReit), the owner of 74.23 per cent of the share value of strata lots
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg