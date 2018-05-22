You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

SGX faces interim injunction on its new India equity derivative products; counter falls

Tue, May 22, 2018 - 9:09 AM
UPDATED Tue, May 22, 2018 - 10:25 AM
marilee@sph.com.sg@MarissaLeeBT

BP_SGX_100518_1.jpg
The SGX has requested the trading halt on its shares to be lifted at 10.15am.
PHOTO: REUTERS

THE Singapore Exchange (SGX) said on Tuesday that it had been notified by the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) of an application made in the Bombay High Court for an interim injunction on its new India equity derivative products.

SGX shares fell 2.09 per cent to S$7.48 as at 10.20am after a trading halt was lifted at 10.15am.

It had earlier announced plans to list the new derivative products in June.

The products were intended to replace SGX's popular Nifty 50 index futures, following a decision by India's stock exchanges in February to stop supporting offshore derivatives linked to their benchmark indices so as to prevent trading volumes from moving overseas.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Unlike its Nifty family of products, the SGX said the new products are not tied to the Nifty licence agreement with the NSE, which will be terminated around August.

In a statement on Tuesday, the SGX said it had full confidence in its legal position and would vigorously defend its action.

It added that its new India derivative products have received the relevant regulatory approvals and will list in June so that SGX clients can seamlessly transition their India risk management exposures.

Michael Syn, head of derivatives at the SGX, said in a statement: "SGX has a responsibility to provide risk management tools for our global clients and ensure there is no disruption to the marketplace. Our new India equity derivative products are essential to enable institutional investors to maintain their current portfolio risk exposure to the Indian capital markets.

"We have, from the onset, expressed to NSE that there is a need to maintain liquidity in the international India equity derivatives market... We remain open to working with NSE and other relevant stakeholders to develop a solution that meets the risk management needs of global market participants."

The Indian media had reported earlier this year that concerted efforts by the Indian exchanges to eventually halt the trading of offshore derivatives tied to India's benchmark indices such as the Nifty 50 are meant to address concerns that foreign exchanges were becoming price-setters for Indian securities.

Companies & Markets

Stocks to watch: Moya, Spackman, Cordlife, Tiong Seng

Moya to raise up to S$132.5m through rights issue

Ocean Sky International proposes rights cum warrants issue to boost financials

Cordlife says in talks on corporate development opportunities after SGX query on share surge

Spackman to issue shares worth US$6.9m to raise stake in associate by 7.52%

ESR's expansion plans extend beyond Singapore's shores

Editor's Choice

BP_CBD_220518_4.jpg
May 22, 2018
Government & Economy

Strong prospects in Asean, but firms face hurdles to regional expansion: survey

BT_20180522_NRPORSCHE_3444748.jpg
May 22, 2018
Transport

Porsche sales in Singapore kick into high gear

May 22, 2018
Companies & Markets

ESR's expansion plans extend beyond Singapore's shores

Most Read

1 Abuses pushed Malaysia's debt over RM1 trillion, says Mahathir
2 Stocks to watch: SembMarine, Ascendas India Trust, Tat Hong, Perennial
3 Perennial appoints Europe's luxury hotel group Kempinski to operate Capitol Singapore hotel
4 PM Lee Hsien Loong meets Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad in Putrajaya
5 Wholesale electricity price spikes unsettle independent retailers
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_Najib_220518_73.jpg
May 22, 2018
Government & Economy

Malaysia's embattled Najib questioned by anti-corruption agency

BT_20180522_NRPORSCHE_3444748.jpg
May 22, 2018
Transport

Porsche sales in Singapore kick into high gear

May 22, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Moya, Spackman, Cordlife, Tiong Seng

May 22, 2018
Companies & Markets

Cordlife says in talks on corporate development opportunities after SGX query on share surge

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening