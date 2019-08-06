You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

SGX, NSE get regulatory nod for NSE IFSC–SGX Connect

Tue, Aug 06, 2019 - 8:16 PM
marilee@sph.com.sg@MarissaLeeBT

THE Singapore Exchange (SGX) and the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) have obtained regulatory support for a joint proposal to have trades in SGX's popular Nifty futures contracts executed in Gujarat International Financial Services Centre, or GIFT City.

The proposed NSE International Financial Service Centre (IFSC)-SGX Connect, which is subject to further approvals from relevant local authorities, will enable SGX and NSE IFSC members to access Nifty products in GIFT while managing their exposures through their respective clearing corporations, said the SGX and the NSE in a joint statement on Tuesday.

SGX and NSE will continue to work with all key stakeholders to make the NSE IFSC-SGX Connect operational before the end of 2020, subject to members' readiness and receiving all relevant approvals, they said.

Both exchanges are also working to discontinue related arbitration proceedings.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

SGX chief executive officer Loh Boon Chye said: "India is an important market for international investors and we are committed to collaborating with NSE and other stakeholders to build connectivity and access to one of the fastest-growing economies in the world."

NSE managing director and CEO Vikram Limaye said: "This is a great opportunity to build vibrant markets in GIFT City. We are working on varied product offerings to make GIFT City the hub of activity for all India access products across asset classes for international investors and a gateway for home investors to access international markets.

"Our partnership with SGX is an important step for GIFT City to realise the vision of the prime minister of India to be the preeminent financial centre serving the needs of home and international stakeholders."

Companies & Markets

EC World Reit posts lower Q2 DPU amid 'uncertain macro environment'

OUE H-Trust posts 9.4% drop in Q2 DPS to 1.06 S cents

Ho Bee Land Q2 net profit slides 80% to S$14.4m

Ho Bee Land Q2 net profit slides 80% to S$14.4m

GSH Q2 net profit falls 41% on higher sales cost, weaker hospitality business

No Signboard posts Q3 net loss of S$1.4m on higher expenses, revenue fall

Editor's Choice

BT_20190806_AGWRAP6M2DK_3855239.jpg
Aug 6, 2019
Stocks

Asian markets get that sinking feeling on rising trade war pains

nz_atms_060812.jpg
Aug 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore bank shares hit amid Hong Kong unrest and trade war

Aug 6, 2019
Stocks

Tighter rules to curb shady trading practices and restore trust

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

nz_hdb_060819.jpg
Aug 6, 2019
Real Estate

CPF, loan rule changes reinvigorate demand for older HDB flats: OrangeTee

doc76jlab04mlx14yc6f3yy_doc75cugr5yryo8c0cmet0.jpg
Aug 6, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

nz_honestbee_060844.jpg
Aug 6, 2019
Garage

honestbee faces S$6m of demands, owes at least US$209m: court documents

Aug 6, 2019
Government & Economy

Valuation of unlisted assets in GIC, Temasek updated regularly: Lawrence Wong

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly