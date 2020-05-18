You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

SGX RegCo reviews Universal Resource’s special-auditor report for rule breaches

Mon, May 18, 2020 - 9:08 PM
leemx@sph.com.sg@LeeMeixianBT

THE Singapore Exchange Regulation (SGX RegCo) is reviewing findings by Moore Stephens, the special auditors of Universal Resource and Services,  concerning irregularities in the cash and bank balances of the company’s Chinese subsidiary, Sky Petroleum Technology Development (Tianjin).

In its report, Moore Stephens had highlighted material discrepancies between Sky Tianjin’s bank statements based on its records maintained in Singapore, and its bank statements extracted by Moore Stephens from the relevant banks in China.

The auditors' findings indicate that the company and its management had questionable corporate governance practices and poor accounting practices, SGX RegCo said.

Within the company’s internal controls, necessary checks and balances to guard against the concentration of power by a single individual also appear to be lacking. This resulted in a failure to ensure the accuracy and veracity of the company’s financial records over a significant period.

Consequently, multiple false disclosures may have been made to the investing public under a systemic scheme of deceit perpetrated from within, it added.

SEE ALSO

Britain opens debate on toughening corporate criminal laws

For instance, Sky Tianjin’s bank statements did not reflect any use of funds as payment for the consideration of three acquisitions it supposedly undertook, going by corporate announcements in 2014 and 2015. Based on the findings, these acquisitions were fictitious and inappropriately accounted for in the group’s consolidated financial statements.

The group’s consolidated financial statements also did not disclose that Sky Tianjin had pledged 310 million yuan (S$63 million) and 90 million yuan in fixed deposits with Ping An Bank in June 2014 and January 2015 respectively, as security for loans taken by the company’s former 46.55-per-cent unit, Wenling Xinghai Ocean Shipping Co.

Furthermore, the group did not have a robust and effective system of internal controls in respect of the custody and application of its common seal, legal representative seals and finance seals.

SGX RegCo said: “The alleged corporate malfeasance, the substantial amounts involved and the period of time over which these suspected wrongdoings occurred and remained undetected - all of these point to possible non-compliance with many parts of our listing rules.”

They may even contravene the law, it said. It added that it expects listed issuers to establish proper checks and balances to ensure the veracity of financial records and the factual accuracy of disclosures on SGXNet, as well as to guard against irregularities or fraud.

If necessary, SGX RegCo will take disciplinary action and refer the matter to the relevant authorities, it said.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

OCBC to rejig branch strategy after Covid-19 crisis

eToro extends commission-free trading in US stocks to the Asia-Pacific

Firms in Indonesia opting for debt over equity fundraising

Broker's take: Maybank KE issues 'buy' on ComfortDelGro, sees 'increasingly defensive' earnings

Broker's take: DBS downgrades ST Engg to 'hold' on limited upside potential

Tech-heavy markets to emerge winners amid pandemic: DBS

BREAKING NEWS

May 18, 2020 08:46 PM
Garage

GrabFood trials programme for hawkers with lower commissions

GRABFOOD has kickstarted a pilot project for hawkers that involve lower commission fees and a new format of ordering...

May 18, 2020 08:17 PM
Government & Economy

China supports inquiry 'after pandemic brought under control': Xi

[GENEVA] China supports an "comprehensive evaluation" of the global response to the coronavirus pandemic after it "...

May 18, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

May 18, 2020 06:24 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong's Hang Seng benchmark paves way to include Alibaba

[HONG KONG] The Hang Seng Index made rule changes on Monday to allow it to incorporate Chinese internet giants...

May 18, 2020 05:53 PM
Stocks

Singapore stocks close 0.6% higher

SINGAPORE shares began the week on a positive note, buoyed by encouraging domestic data and as major economies...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.