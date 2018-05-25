You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Shanghai Turbo updates on legal tussle

Fri, May 25, 2018 - 10:54 PM
kaiyiw@sph.com.sg@WongKaiYiBT

GIVING updates on its legal tussle against former executive director Liu Ming, precision engineering group Shanghai Turbo said that on May 18, 2018, it had filed an appeal with the Court of Appeal against the High Court's May 14, 2018 decision concerning Liu's jurisdictional challenge.

The appeal was related to the court's previous decision that Liu's lawsuit should be heard by Chinese courts, and allowed the jurisdictional challenge.

Shanghai Turbo has been engaged in a legal imbroglio with the former executive director since he was voted off the board in April 2017.

Also on May 18 this year, the company said Zhang Ping and Lin Chuan Jun had filed a fresh action against it to "restrain it from issuing any new shares" until an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) is held for the requisition notice.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The duo filed the notice on Jan 4, 2018, which required the company's board to convene an EGM within two months from receipt to remove the company's entire board and to appoint Lin, Koh Wee Kiang and Zhang Wen Jun as company directors with effect from the date of the EGM.

In its latest exchange filing, Shanghai Turbo added that the court had also adjourned a hearing on May 24, 2018 to June 18, which was meant to hear parties on costs and all other outstanding matters.

The court concluded that Shanghai Turbo will convene the EGM by June 14 and hold the EGM after the court hearing on June 18, 2018, but by July 24, 2018.

Shanghai Turbo is currently seeking legal advice on the foregoing and outstanding matters, it said.

Companies & Markets

Eurosports Global narrows full-year net loss to S$3.9m

Trek 2000's Henn Tan steps down as chairman, becomes the group's consultant

Ellipsiz to pay S$10m for half of Kalms Investment

Cortina Q4 profit more than doubles to S$7.8m on better sales margin, retail network expansion

Stamford Land posts Q4 net profit of S$25.6m

IHH Healthcare Q1 profit slides 88% on absence of one-off gain; extends acceptance period for Fortis offer to June 30

Editor's Choice

BP_MAS_250518_1.jpg
May 25, 2018
Banking & Finance

MAS turns up heat on crypto currency exchanges and ICOs

May 25, 2018
Government & Economy

Norwegian firm in S'pore seeks exemption from US solar tariffs

BP_SG_250518_2.jpg
May 25, 2018
Government & Economy

Q1 GDP growth at 4.4%; MTI revises full-year figure to 2.5-3.5%

Most Read

1 Hyflux CEO Olivia Lum's letter to stakeholders
2 Trading suspension of Hyflux perps leaves investors out on a limb
3 Hyflux seeks court protection to reorganise business, debt
4 Can Hyflux get it right this time?
5 MAS slaps warnings on 8 cryptocurrency exchanges; bars ICO issuer
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_Hyflux_250518_62.jpg
May 25, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hyflux restructuring negative for creditors: Moody's

BP_Hyflux_250518_62.jpg
May 25, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

May 25, 2018
Companies & Markets

Midas Holdings under probe by China, Hong Kong authorities: SGX RegCo

SG Electronics 14918305 (ST FILE).jpg
May 25, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's April factory output up 9.1%; sees expansion across all clusters

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening