Share buybacks edge up as earnings in focus

FOR the five trading sessions spanning April 24 to 30, the Straits Times Index (STI) gained 3.2 per cent with the Nikkei 225 Index, Hang Seng Index and S&P/ASX 200 Index averaging a 4.3 per cent gain.

This has brought the STI's decline in total return for the first four months of 2020 to 18.1 per cent.

Share buybacks

There were nine primary-listed stocks conducting share buybacks over the five sessions ended April 30 with a total consideration of S$4.6 million, a modest increase from the S$3.4 million and S$2.3 million for the preceding two weeks.

Director and substantial shareholder transactions

The five trading sessions spanning April 24 to 30 saw more than 100 changes in director interests and substantial shareholdings, filed for 40 primary-listed stocks.

This included 11 company director acquisitions, with two disposals filed, and substantial shareholders filing 11 acquisitions with seven disposals.

Heeton Holdings

On April 28, Heeton Holdings non-executive chairman Toh Khai Cheng acquired one million shares of the listed company for a consideration of S$210,000. At 21 cents per share, the married deal increased Mr Toh's total interest in the real estate group from 51.24 per cent to 51.45 per cent.

Mr Toh is the founder of the group and has been a director of the company since July 1976. He has been involved in property development and investment for more than four decades. Heeton Holdings' revenue for FY2019 grew 17.7 per cent to S$64.8 million, buoyed by contributions from new additions to the hotel portfolio, the most recent of which is the luxury upscale Crowne Plaza London Kensington in London.

In the FY19 Annual Report released in mid-April, Mr Toh noted that while Heeton expects the hospitality segment to be temporarily impacted by the Covid-19 outbreak, its scaleable hospitality platform is well placed to leverage longer-term opportunities in the sector.

In China, the group is involved in the Sino-Singapore Health City Project in Gaobeidian, Hebei Province, a mixed-use residential and commercial township project.

Union Gas Holdings

On April 28, Union Gas Holdings executive director and CEO Teo Hark Piang acquired 100,000 shares of the Catalist-listed company for a consideration of S$24,000. At 24 cents per share, this took his direct interest in the provider of fuel products from 11.09 per cent to 11.13 per cent. His preceding acquisition was on March 30, with 32,200 shares acquired at 21 cents per share.

Mr Teo has more than 16 years of experience in the manufacture of gas, distribution of gaseous fuels through mains, and the general wholesale trade in Singapore.

Before taking over the role of CEO in April 2019, he was the group's director of sales (commercial and industrial) responsible for overseeing the marketing strategies of the commercial and industrial segments.

Together with its subsidiaries, Union Gas Holdings is an established provider of fuel products in Singapore, operating for over 40 years. Its three key businesses are retail liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas and diesel. Mr Teo is the third largest shareholder of Union Gas Holdings after Teo Kiang Ang, and Union Energy Corporation Pte Ltd's deemed interests.

Mr Teo Kiang Ang is the non-executive chairman and a controlling shareholder of Union Gas Holdings, and as at March 11, maintained a 29.62 direct interest and 15.29 per cent deemed interest, in Union Gas Holdings. Mr Teo Kiang Ang founded the business as a sole proprietorship in 1974.

Dutech Holdings

Between April 24 and 30, Dutech Holdings' independent, non-executive director Hedda Juliana im Brahm-Droege's deemed interest in the listed company increased by 89,700 shares.

The consideration of the two open market transactions totalled S$19,586. At an average price of 21.84 cents per share, this increased Dr im Brahm-Droege's total interest in the global manufacturer of high security products, from 8.00 per cent to 8.03 per cent.

Vibrant Group

On April 24, Vibrant Group executive director and CEO Eric Khua Kian Keong acquired 186,000 shares of the listed company for a consideration of S$17,670 at 9.5 cents per share. This increased Mr Khua's interest in the integrated logistics services provider from 61.95 per cent to 61.97 per cent.

Mr Khua has been the CEO of Vibrant Group (formerly known as Freight Links Express Holdings) since November 2003. He is also an alternate director of Freight Management Holdings Berhad, an associated company listed on Bursa Malaysia.

Roxy-Pacific Holdings

On April 28, Roxy-Pacific Holdings independent director Winston Tan Tien Hin acquired 50,000 shares of the listed company for a consideration of S$16,250.

At an average price of 32.5 cents per share, the transaction followed his acquisition of 22,200 shares of the listed company at 33 cents per share on April 22. He maintains a 0.74 per cent in Roxy-Pacific Holdings.

Mr Tan is also the executive chairman of Serrano and non-executive director of Plastoform Holdings.

LHT Holdings

On April 27, LHT Holdings chairman, managing director and CEO Yap Mui Kee acquired 27,800 shares of the listed company for a consideration of S$15,846.

At an average price of 57 cents per share, this took her total interest in the manufacturer of high quality wooden pallets, boxes and crates from 13.88 per cent to 13.93 per cent.

Ms Yap's preceding acquisition was on April 6 with 50,000 shares bought at an average price of 57.6 cents per share.

Ms Yap has been the executive director of the company since Jan 2, 1988 and is in charge of all sales and marketing functions of the group.

After her appointment as acting managing director on Feb 26, 2016, she became chairman, managing director and CEO on Feb 10, 2017.

She has over 25 years of experience in sales and marketing and plays a key role in exploring opportunities in new markets. Part of her responsibility is also to monitor market developments and streamline the company's product development efforts according to market demands.

Ms Yap also spearheads the group's RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) ECR Pallet Tracking System and is actively involved in the Group's ECR (Efficient Consumer Response) pallet rental business in Singapore and Malaysia.

Hwa Hong Corporation

On April 29, Hwa Hong Corporation (Hwa Hong) substantial shareholder David Ong Eng Hui acquired 45,200 shares of the listed company for a consideration of S$13,394 at an average price of 29.63 cents per share. Dr Ong has gradually increased his total interest in Hwa Hong from 5.32 per cent at the end of 2018, to 6.19 per cent as at April 29.

The acquisition also increased the deemed and hence total Hwa Hong interest of Dr Ong's father, Steven Ong Kay Eng, to 16.08 per cent.

Federal International (2000)

On April 24, Federal International (2000) (Federal) executive chairman and CEO Koh Kian Kiong acquired 32,000 shares of the listed company for a consideration of S$5,697. At an average price of 17.8 cents per share, this took his total interest in Federal from 19.66 per cent to 19.68 per cent.

His preceding acquisition was on April 3, with 4,000 shares acquired at 18.8 cents per share. Mr Koh's total interest in Federal has gradually increased from 15.77 per cent at the beginning of 2016.

Mr Koh is one of the founders of the group and has more than 45 years of experience in the oil and gas industry. Mr Koh oversees the formulation of the group's corporate strategies and expansion plans and holds directorships in various subsidiaries and associated companies of the group.