You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Sheng Siong posts net profit of S$20.6 million on new stores sales, higher gross margin

Wed, Oct 30, 2019 - 7:40 PM
peckgek@sph.com.sg@PeckGekBT

DRIVEN by the contribution from new stores, revenue of supermarket chain Sheng Siong Group rose 11.4 per cent to S$253.8 million. Together with improved gross profit margin, the higher top line lifted net profit by 16.4 per cent to S$20.6 million for the third quarter ended Sept 30.

In its statement released on Wednesday, the supermarket chain posted better performance for the quarter despite weaker same store sales.

The chain has 59 outlets in Singapore and two in China. While it did not open any new outlet in the third quarter, the 13 stores that were added in 2018 and first half of this year had contributed to the 11.4 per cent increase in revenue from S$227.9 million to S$253.8 million. Additionally, gross profit margin improved 0.6 percentage point from 26.5 per cent to 27.1 per cent because of a slightly higher sales mix of fresh versus non-fresh produce and lower input cost from higher suppliers' rebates.

As a result, net profit rose by 16.4 per cent from S$17.7 million to S$20.6 million. Earnings per share stood at 1.37 Singapore cents, 15.1 per cent higher than the 1.19 Singapore cents for the corresponding period a year ago. No dividend was declared this time, as was for the corresponding period a year ago.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The company, however, noted that consumer sentiment seemed to have deteriorated in the past few months amid keener competition from new stores in the market. Also, it flagged that its supply chain may be disrupted by weather conditions or other factors, and thereby may drive up input cots if the increase cannot be passed on to the customers.

SEE ALSO

Sheng Siong raises interim dividend on higher Q2 profit

The company is closing the store at Thomson Imperial Court in December as negotiations have failed to reach an agreement on lease renewal. But it will open a store in Marsiling Drive by the first quarter next year.

The company's shares ended 0.87 per cent or one Singapore cent down at S$1.14 on Wednesday, before the financial results were released.

Companies & Markets

Hi-P net profit drops 2.7 per cent to S$32.9 million, guides for lower profit for Q4 and FY2019

Singapore Airlines, Malaysia Airlines to share flight revenue, expand routes in new tie-up

Broker's take: UOB Kay Hian initiates coverage on Sasseur Reit with 'buy'; S$0.97 target price

Micro-Mechanics Q1 profit falls 27.4% on lower revenue, higher costs

Powermatic Data shares up 2.6% before trading halt

Maxi-Cash to buy 4 properties from controlling shareholder for S$23.7m

BREAKING

Oct 30, 2019 08:27 PM
Companies & Markets

Hi-P net profit drops 2.7 per cent to S$32.9 million, guides for lower profit for Q4 and FY2019

MAINBOARD-LISTED contract manufacturer Hi-P posted a 2.7 per cent drop in net profit of S$32.9 million for the third...

Oct 30, 2019 06:45 PM
Consumer

India probes Softbank-funded Oyo, MakeMyTrip

[MUMBAI] Indian regulators have opened antitrust investigations into hotel-booking giant MakeMyTrip and SoftBank-...

Oct 30, 2019 06:44 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Oct 30, 2019 06:25 PM
Stocks

Singapore shares up 0.3% ahead of the Fed rate decision

THE Straits Times Index (STI) was lifted by the banks and the Jardine staple of companies to end the day at 3,207.92...

Oct 30, 2019 06:13 PM
Government & Economy

New ECB chief Lagarde criticises Germany for low spending

[PARIS] Eurozone countries running budgetary surpluses such as Germany should increase spending to shore up slowing...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly