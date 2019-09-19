You are here

SIA extends title sponsorship for F1 Singapore Grand Prix till 2021

Thu, Sep 19, 2019 - 6:42 PM
MAINBOARD-listed Singapore Airlines (SIA) has extended its title sponsorship for the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix for another two years, the company announced on Thursday. 

With the title sponsorship, the race is officially known as the Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix.

SIA first signed on as title sponsor for the race in 2014 for a period of four years. It subsequently extended the sponsorship for another two years, through the 2019 race. The latest extension was announced jointly by SIA and Formula 1 on Thursday. 

In a press release, Goh Choon Phong, SIA CEO, said: "We are pleased to be continuing as title sponsor, and helping to further enhance both sports and tourism for the benefit of Singaporeans and visitors alike." 

Carey Chase, Formula 1 chairman and CEO, said: "(It) is a perfect fit for us to work alongside the national airline of Singapore. We are looking forward to this year's race that should, if the past 11 years are anything to go by, provide an amazing spectacle."

