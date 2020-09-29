You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

SIA offers tours and inflight dining experiences, drops flights to nowhere

Tue, Sep 29, 2020 - 2:00 PM
peckgek@sph.com.sg@PeckGekBT

SINGAPORE Airlines (SIA) has launched three programmes to offer the public a rare glimpse into what goes on behind the scenes at the national icon, as well as give them a taste of inflight dining experience in a stationary A380 superjumbo or at home.

Called the "Discover Your Singapore Airlines", the suite of experiences comes after a market study and a comprehensive review, SIA said in a press statement on Tuesday.

The carrier said it considered factors such as the attractiveness of the initiatives to SIA customers and members of the public, the environmental implications, and their financial viability. Flights to nowhere have raised concern among environmental groups, as these do not provide transport yet increase carbon emissions.

"An idea for a one-off short tour flight, or a 'flight to nowhere', was also initially considered but not pursued after the review," SIA said. The carrier told The Business Times that the latest offerings would allow it to create activities unique to SIA and better engage its customers during this time.

Among the three programmes is "Inside Singapore Airlines", which features a tour of its training facilities and a wide range of activities for the entire family, including paid add-on options such as grooming workshops and operating a flight simulator.

SEE ALSO

Travel startup KKday bags US$75m in Series C funding

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Visitors will be brought on a tour of more than 70 years of SIA's history, and they will get to interact with pilots and cabin crew. Bookings open on Nov 1, with the tours to be held on Nov 21, 22, 28 and 29.

"Restaurant A380 @Changi" offers a three-hour dining experience inside the Airbus A380, the world's largest passenger aircraft. The aircraft is equipped with filters, which are capable of removing more than 99.9 per cent of microbes in the air.

Diners can choose from special menus for each cabin class. Reservations start on Oct 12 for lunches on Oct 24 and 25.

For those who prefer to have an inflight dining experience at home, "SIA@Home" offers a choice of 10 menus for first-class and business-class meals. Bookings open on Oct 5.

More details of the experiences can be found on www.singaporeair.com/DiscoverYourSIA, but bookings have to be made on the KrisShop website. KrisFlyer members can redeem their miles to pay for these experiences or earn miles on their purchases.

Pricing will be announced closer to the date when reservations open for each of the programmes.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 29, 2020 02:21 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Nikkei index closes higher

[TOKYO] Tokyo's key Nikkei 225 index closed higher on Tuesday in cautious trade ahead of the first US presidential...

Sep 29, 2020 02:07 PM
Companies & Markets

Virtual AGMs allowed till next June; real-time electronic voting green-lit: MinLaw

ALTERNATIVE arrangements for meetings - such as companies' virtual annual general meetings (AGMs) - can now continue...

Sep 29, 2020 02:00 PM
Garage

Singapore startup grows prawn meat from stem cells

[SINGAPORE] Cell-based seafood producer Shiok Meats of Singapore has received US$12.6 million in Series A funding -...

Sep 29, 2020 01:13 PM
Real Estate

Strong condo sales targeting HDB upgraders will likely sustain momentum: DBS

THERE may be a broader trend of HDB upgraders recycling their public housing flats into private homes given the...

Sep 29, 2020 12:59 PM
Transport

Uber weighs purchase of BMW-Daimler ride-hailing venture

[SAN FRANCISCO] Uber Technologies Inc is considering a purchase of Daimler AG and BMW AG's ride-hailing joint...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Temasek to offer 10, 30.5 and 50-year US dollar bonds

Singapore trial begins on alleged 'ponzi' oil scheme involving C$175m

Stocks to watch: Frasers Centrepoint Trust, Singapore banks, ThaiBev, Sunpower

ThaiBev announces new management line up to realise growth objectives

No walk in the park for SuperPark creditors, staff

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.