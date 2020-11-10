SIA silent on S$6.2b of mandatory convertible bonds

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
SINGAPORE Airlines (SIA) has yet to make a decision on whether to issue an additional S$6.2 billion worth of mandatory convertible bonds (MCBs).
Neither could it say how long the carrier's current liquidity would last.
In an earnings call on Monday, the flag...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes