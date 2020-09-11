You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

SIA to offer flights to nowhere? Carrier stays mum

Fri, Sep 11, 2020 - 7:00 PM
peckgek@sph.com.sg@PeckGekBT

SINGAPORE Airlines (SIA) could be offering flights to nowhere as the embattled national carrier's fleet has been largely grounded by the virus pandemic.

A screen-shot of an e-mail has been sighted in a Telegram chat group, purportedly from SIA, announcing that it would be launching its "flights to nowhere" experience in October. The inaugural flight, according to the screen-shot, would be Oct 17, with the proceeds to be donated to charity.

SIA neither denied nor confirmed this plan when approached by The Business Times. It would say only that it is considering several initiatives that would enable the airline to continue engaging both its customers and members of the public.

The spokesperson said: "We will make an announcement at the appropriate time if we go ahead with these plans."

The flight, scheduled to run weekly, is expected to take three to four hours.

SEE ALSO

SIA to eliminate 4,300 positions

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

A website known as Flycation Singapore, which offers flights-to-nowhere experiences has been set up, with launch prices of S$288 and S$688 for economy and business class seats respectively. However, it does not have information on whether the flights would be offered by SIA.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Japan Foods says revenue not yet back to pre-Covid-19 levels

Rich Capital's Batam project partner sues for 1.59 trillion rupiah

Hot stocks: AEM rises on revenue optimism; Ossia sinks after dividend typo

SGX securities turnover up 18% in August on portfolio rebalancing, vaccine hopes

Broker's take: Singapore banks' dividend cap may be extended, says DBS

Ascendas Reit subordinated perps will not materially change credit metrics: Moody's

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 11, 2020 06:49 PM
Companies & Markets

Japan Foods says revenue not yet back to pre-Covid-19 levels

JAPANESE food and beverage (F&B) brand operator Japan Foods will intensify efforts to control costs and improve...

Sep 11, 2020 06:43 PM
Life & Culture

F1 drivers braced for white-knuckle weekend in Tuscany

[MUGELLO] Formula One drivers are expecting this weekend's first Tuscan Grand Prix to be an exhaustive test of their...

Sep 11, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Sep 11, 2020 06:26 PM
Real Estate

TPG Capital exploring sale of mobile-home firm Strive Communities

[NEW YORK] Private equity firm TPG Capital is exploring the sale of Strive Communities, an operator of mobile-home...

Sep 11, 2020 06:00 PM
Stocks

Singapore shares close 0.1% lower on choppy trading

SINGAPORE shares capped a rather broody week on a flat note. The key Straits Times index was down 2.0 points or 0....

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Broker's take: Singapore banks' dividend cap may be extended, says DBS

Hot stocks: AEM rises on revenue optimism; Ossia sinks after dividend typo

TikTok owner to spend billions in Singapore after US ban

Buyers of Oxley's project in Cambodia withhold final payment in protest

SIA to cut 4,300 positions across the group

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.