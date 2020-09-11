SIA to offer flights to nowhere? Carrier stays mum

SINGAPORE Airlines (SIA) could be offering flights to nowhere as the embattled national carrier's fleet has been largely grounded by the virus pandemic.

A screen-shot of an e-mail has been sighted in a Telegram chat group, purportedly from SIA, announcing that it would be launching its "flights to nowhere" experience in October. The inaugural flight, according to the screen-shot, would be Oct 17, with the proceeds to be donated to charity.

SIA neither denied nor confirmed this plan when approached by The Business Times. It would say only that it is considering several initiatives that would enable the airline to continue engaging both its customers and members of the public.

The spokesperson said: "We will make an announcement at the appropriate time if we go ahead with these plans."

The flight, scheduled to run weekly, is expected to take three to four hours.

A website known as Flycation Singapore, which offers flights-to-nowhere experiences has been set up, with launch prices of S$288 and S$688 for economy and business class seats respectively. However, it does not have information on whether the flights would be offered by SIA.