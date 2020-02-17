SIA unveils changes to senior management in succession-planning moves

SINGAPORE Airlines (SIA) is making several senior management appointments in a move seen as grooming the next generation of leadership.

From Apr 1, executive vice-president (EVP) of commercial Mak Swee Wah, 59, will assume the post of EVP (operations), putting him in charge of SIA's cabin crew, customer services and operations, engineering as well as flight operations divisions.

Lee Lik Hsin, chief executive officer (CEO) of low-cost carrier Scoot, will return to SIA and will be promoted to EVP (commercial). Mr Lee, 49, will be responsible for the cargo, customer experience, marketing planning, and sales and marketing divisions, as well as the sales regions. Campbell Wilson, senior vice-president (sales and marketing), who ran budget unit Scoot until its merger with Tigerair, will return to Scoot as chief executive.

Senior vice-president (marketing planning) Tan Kai Ping, 47, will be promoted to EVP (finance and strategy), where he will oversee the corporate planning and finance divisions.

Mr Mak, Mr Lee and Mr Tan will all report directly to SIA CEO Goh Choon Phong. The new appointments will be effective from Apr 1.

Meanwhile, EVP (human resources and operations) Ng Chin Hwee, 59, will retire early from SIA on March 31, but will join SIA Engineering Company as CEO on Apr 1.

Mr Goh said: "The SIA Group has highly capable executives with deep organisational and industry expertise, who are able to step up and take on new responsibilities. With these appointments, we have further strengthened our management team and better positioned the group for the future."