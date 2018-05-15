SIAEC chairman Stephen Lee to retire; deputy chairman Tang Kin Fei to take over

NON-EXECUTIVE chairman of SIA Engineering Company (SIAEC)'s board Stephen Lee Ching Yen will retire after its July 19 annual general meeting (AGM), and will be succeeded by its current deputy chairman Tang Kin Fei.

Mr Lee will not stand for re-election but will remain special adviser to the board of directors for its transformation project, said SIAEC.

Mr Lee was elected to the board on Dec 1, 2005 and became chairman on Jan 1, 2006.

Mr Tang was appointed to the board on May 8 last year, and has been a member of both the audit committee and the board safety and risk committee since June 1, 2017.

Mr Lee said in a Singapore Exchange announcement: "My deep thanks also go to our customers, the management, unions and staff of SIAEC for their dedication and contributions. It is now timely for me to hand over the reins to Kin Fei, who has been a board member since 2017. I congratulate him on his appointment, and know that the SIAEC Group will be well-steered in its next phase of growth".

Mr Tang said: "I sincerely thank Stephen for his exceptional leadership and invaluable contributions to the board and the SIAEC Group. We look forward to his further continued involvement in the SIAEC Group."