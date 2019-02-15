You are here
SIA's Q3 profit dips 27%, hurt by higher fuel bill and share of losses in JVs
Rise in revenue to S$4.34 billion over the period helps to cushion spike in fuel and non-fuel expenditure
NATIONAL carrier Singapore Airlines' bottomline for the third quarter sank 27 per cent to S$284 million from a year ago's restated profit of S$389 million, hurt by a higher jet fuel bill and share of losses of its joint ventures, chiefly low-cost Thai airline NokScoot.
