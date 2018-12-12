You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

SIIC Environment bags 54.6m yuan wastewater treatment project in China's Heilongjiang province

Wed, Dec 12, 2018 - 1:01 PM
navinsre@sph.com.sg@NavinSreBT

A WASTEWATER treatment project valued at 54.6 million yuan (S$10.9 million) in China's Heilongjiang province has been awarded to SIIC Environment Holdings, the mainboard-listed firm said on Wednesday.

The project in Xinglong Town in the province's Bayan County was awarded to the water treatment and environmental protection firm by Bayan Water Authority.

In a filing with the Singapore Exchange, SIIC Environment said that the service concession arrangement for the project is 30 years, with the first year allocated for building and construction, and the remaining 29 years for operating and maintenance.

The Grade 1A project is on a 31,985 square metre (sq m) plot with a building floor area of 1,806 sq m. It will have a sludge moisture content of less than 60 per cent, and will start operations with a design capacity of 10,000 tonnes per day, which can be scaled up to 40,000 tonnes per day in the future, SIIC Environment said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

As a result of being awarded the project, SIIC Environment has incorporated an indirect wholly owned subsidiary, Bayan County Longjiang Environmental Protection, to fulfill the project's obligations. The project is expected to contribute positively to the performance of the group. The subsidiary has a registered capital of 16.38 million yuan.

SIIC Envrionment shares were trading flat at 26.5 Singapore cents before entering the midday break.

Companies & Markets

Noble gets key waiver for restructuring bid extended

Global Palm Resources unit to buy 95% stake in oil palm plantation firm owned by CEO and siblings

Stocks to watch: Hong Lai Huat, Sunningdale Tech, Chip Eng Seng, Accrelist, KLW Holdings

Buyout offer for Cityneon crosses threshold for compulsory acquisition of all shares

KLW says S$1m settlement cheque bounced

Accrelist calls off acquisition of stake in blockchain firm

Editor's Choice

BT_20181212_STARHUB12A_3641158.jpg
Dec 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

StarHub faces hurricane, not headwinds, says CEO

file72l6xp4mbqpeogk75de.jpg
Dec 12, 2018
Technology

South-east Asia tech valuations 'to hold amid global drop'

Dec 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

Boob tube's for rubes as pay-TV loses its lustre

Most Read

1 Your apps know where you were last night, and they're not keeping it secret
2 Singapore venture capital firm eyes North Asia play
3 Telco, bank, consumer stocks among bargains in discount bin: analysts
4 Hardy survivors of S-chip fallout worth a second look: analysts
5 Post-retirement investing: how much to put in and take out
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Dec 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Economists fret over trade tensions, shave forecast for Singapore growth in 2019

AK_sgskyline_1212.jpg
Dec 12, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore condo rents up 0.6% in November; HDB rents drop 0.5%: SRX

file735o0rldy6w32b2ifd9.jpg
Dec 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Trump says Fed 'would be foolish' to raise rates this month

Dec 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

KLW says S$1m settlement cheque bounced

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening