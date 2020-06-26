You are here

SIIC Environment expects no material impact to FY2020 financials from Covid-19

Fri, Jun 26, 2020 - 9:45 PM
claudiat@sph.com.sg@ClaudiaTanBT

MAINBOARD-LISTED water and solid-waste treatment company SIIC Environment Holdings said on Friday that the impact of Covid-19 is not expected to have any material impact on the company's FY2020 financial results. 

It said that its construction projects that were behind schedule due to the...

