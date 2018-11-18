SIIC Environment gets new CEO, deputy GM

WASTEWATER treatment firm SIIC Environment Holdings has appointed its executive director Xu Xiaobing to be its chief executive officer (CEO), while its director of the administration department and investor relations department Cai Huijing will serve as deputy general manager (GM).

Mr Xu, 52, is tasked with the overall management of the group's strategy, business, operations, administration and financial matters. Before his appointment on Nov 16, he has been SIIC's executive director since November 2014.

Besides its new CEO, the mainboard-listed company will also get a new deputy GM. Ms Cai will be assisting the CEO in the group's administration, investor relations and international investment. The 34-year-old joined SIIC in 2013 as director of the administration department and investor relations department.

Concurrently, SIIC announced the resignation of Yang Changmin, 55, as executive director and a member of the executive committee. Mr Yang, who was appointed in February 2012, said he would like to devote more time to personal commitments instead.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

The counter last traded 0.5 Singapore cent higher at 29 cents on Nov 16.