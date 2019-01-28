You are here

SIIC inks deal for new wastewater treatment and constructed wetland project in Zhejiang, China

Mon, Jan 28, 2019 - 3:06 PM
vshiao@sph.com.sg@VivienShiaoBT

SIIC Environment Holdings said on Monday that its 92.15 per cent-owned subsidiary, Shanghai Fudan Water Engineering Technology Co, has signed an operation and management agreement with Cixi City Drainage Co for Cixi North City Wastewater Treatment and Constructed Wetland Project at a fee of 0.789 yuan (S$0.158) per tonne.

The project is located in Hangzhou Bay New Zone, Cixi City, Zhejiang Province, China. The Grade 1B-wastewater treatment facility has a total design capacity of 100,000 tonnes per day and the discharge standard of the constructed wetland is Grade 1A standard. The agreement is for a period of two years, with an option to extend for another year.

This project is expected to contribute to the group’s performance positively going forward, said the water treatment and environment protection solutions firm.

