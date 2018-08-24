You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Silverlake Axis posts 5% drop in Q4 profit

Fri, Aug 24, 2018 - 6:22 PM
nishar@sph.com.sg@Nisha_BT

SOFTWARE solutions and services provider Silverlake Axis’ fourth quarter net profit for the three months ended  June 30 declined five per cent year on year to RM36.25 million.

However, excluding the loss on disposal from the sale of shares in Shenzhen-listed Global InfoTech Co (GIT) in Q4FY18, the adjusted net profit of RM39.5 million for the quarter would have been three per cent higher than the corresponding quarter a year ago, the company said.

Revenue rose six per cent to RM145.48 million due to higher contributions from maintenance and enhancement services and most project-related revenue segments. Meanwhile, earnings per share for the quarter fell to 1.38 Malaysian cents from 1.45 cents previously.

Other income clocked RM332,684 down from RM17.48 million in Q4FY17 where there were RM15.7 million in net foreign currency exchange gains recognised. The group also incurred a loss of RM3.6 million in Q4FY18 booked under administrative expenses from the sale of 2.5 million shares in GIT .For the full financial year, net profit slumped 84 per cent year-on-year to RM134.09 million from a restated RM863.73 million, while revenue dipped one per cent to RM 541.77 million.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The directors have proposed a final dividend of 0.3 Singapore cent per share and a special dividend of 0.5 cent per share, payable - if approved - on  Nov 16. Shares in Silverlake closed at 45.5 Singapore cents on Friday, down one cent.

Companies & Markets

Parent's offer for Wheelock is 'fair, reasonable, but not compelling': IFA

Keong Hong Holdings to buy Chin Bee industrial buildings for S$10.8 million

Figtree Holdings snags S$12.2 million contract to design and build Pandan Loop factory

Noteholders back Pacific Radiance's debt revamp

MAS, SGX partner Anquan, Deloitte and Nasdaq to explore DvP settlement across blockchain platforms

CAD seeks interviews with KTL Global chairman, directors as part of ongoing probe

Editor's Choice

BP_cbd_240818_5.jpg
Aug 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Forward earnings estimates pared as Q2 figures underwhelm

BT_20180824_WARBURG_3541520.jpg
Aug 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

ESR-Reit can be sponsor's platform for S-E Asian logistics assets

BT_20180824_BUNGALOW_3541463.jpg
Aug 24, 2018
Real Estate

Belmont Rd GCB fetches S$33.8m or S$2,243 psf

Most Read

1 Singapore real estate will endure as popular asset class
2 Singtel shares surge 7.5% on potential union of Australia telecom rivals
3 Phoenix Heights sold en bloc for S$33.1 million to OKP Holdings associate
4 Belmont Rd GCB fetches S$33.8m or S$2,243 psf
5 SIA pushes on with reforms, ties up with Alibaba and works on brand overhaul
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_SGfactory_270418_2.jpg
Aug 24, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore factory output eases again in July, posting 6% growth in line with expectations

Aug 24, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore visitor arrivals, hotel room revenue up in Q1; tourist spending dips

Aug 24, 2018
Transport

Malaysia and Singapore agree to put HSR on hold, delay and costs to be discussed: source

Aug 24, 2018
Government & Economy

Malaysia files criminal charges against Jho Low and father: report

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening