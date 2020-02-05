You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Sim Leisure to bring Escape theme parks to Sri Lanka

Wed, Feb 05, 2020 - 9:03 AM
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

EscapePenang-SimLeisure.JPG
Sim Leisure's Escape theme park in Penang. Besides Sri Lanka, the group is also planning to expand to China and other South-east Asian cities.
PHOTO: SIM LEISURE

MALAYSIAN theme park developer and operator Sim Leisure Group on Tuesday announced it will bring its theme parks to Sri Lanka, under a memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed with Sri Lanka-listed Elpitiya Plantations.

Elpitiya is an associate company of Sri Lanka-listed bluechip conglomerate Aitken Spence.

Under the MOU, Elpitiya intends to sublease a piece of land for the project while Sim Leisure will develop and operate theme parks under its Escape brand.

Sim Leisure aims to start construction in March this year, having received preliminary approval for it.

Both parties expect to sign the definitive agreement for the deal later this month. This will include the entry into a joint venture (JV) partnership, whereby Sim Leisure and Elpitiya are to become the JV partners of Venture Valley, a special purpose company incorporated for the project.

SEE ALSO

Sri Lanka president acknowledges thousands of war missing are dead

The new Escape theme parks will be located halfway between Colombo city and the main beach resort of Galle, a city on the south-west coast of Sri Lanka.

Sim Choo Kheng, chief executive officer of Sim Leisure, said: “The country’s unpolluted coastline and beaches bring tourists from all over the world and its tourism industry is growing at an incredible pace. Furthermore, the cost of doing business in Sri Lanka is relatively low.”

The Penang-based group is also planning to expand to China and other South-east Asian cities.

Sim Leisure owns and operates the Escape outdoor adventure and water theme parks in Malaysia. It has also completed projects such as the thematic design of certain zones at Universal Studios Singapore, and the fitting out of all facilities at a large indoor water park in Bahrain.

It debuted on Catalist in March 2019 with an opening price that was 22.7 per cent lower than its initial public offering price.

Shares of Sim Leisure rose 0.5 Singapore cent or 2.3 per cent to close at S$0.22 on Tuesday, before the announcement.

Companies & Markets

GS Holdings yet to receive 120m yuan in fees from China F&B outlets

Manulife US Reit lowers Q4 DPU on enlarged unit base

iSTOX's novel approach to private markets needs time to gain acceptance

SIAS asks Utico, Hyflux to clarify scheme terms for PnP investors

Retail rents up but not much cheer for landlords

Commodities to take bigger hit from coronavirus than from Sars: analysts

BREAKING

Feb 5, 2020 09:33 AM
Stocks

Singapore shares edge up at Wednesday's open; STI up 0.03%

SINGAPORE stocks inched up in the first few minutes of trade, as investor concern over the novel coronavirus started...

Feb 5, 2020 09:22 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open lower on Wednesday

MALAYSIA share prices opened lower on Wednesday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 5.92...

Feb 5, 2020 09:15 AM
Companies & Markets

GS Holdings yet to receive 120m yuan in fees from China F&B outlets

CATALIST-LISTED GS Holdings on Tuesday said it has not received 120 million yuan (S$23.5 million) in outstanding...

Feb 5, 2020 09:10 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Manulife US Reit, Japfa, GS Holdings, CSE Global, Sim Leisure, Hwa Hong, Ntegrator

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Wednesday:

Feb 5, 2020 09:08 AM
Government & Economy

Japan services sector returns to growth in Jan as sales tax hike impact fades

[TOKYO] Japan's services sector returned to growth in January, as new business expanded at the fastest pace in seven...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly