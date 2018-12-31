Singapore Kitchen Equipment to re-apply for HK dual listing

CATALIST-listed Singapore Kitchen Equipment said on Monday that its application for a dual primary listing on Hong Kong’s Growth Enterprise Market (GEM) board lapsed on Dec 23.

No reason was given for the lapsed application but the board intends to submit a renewed application to the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong for the proposed listing, it said.

The company, which deals in the fabrication and distribution of commercial kitchen equipment, said in January 2018 that it had appointed KGI Capital Asia Limited as its sponsor in Hong Kong in preparation for the listing.