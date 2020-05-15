You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Singapore Airlines cuts capital spending estimate by 12% amid virus crisis

Fri, May 15, 2020 - 10:13 AM

nz_sia_150568.jpg
Singapore Airlines said on Friday it would slash capital spending by 12 per cent to S$5.3 billion from a previously planned S$6 billion in the financial year ending March 31 as it grapples with the coronavirus crisis.
PHOTO: ST FILE

[SYDNEY] Singapore Airlines said on Friday it would slash capital spending by 12 per cent to S$5.3 billion from a previously planned S$6 billion in the financial year ending March 31 as it grapples with the coronavirus crisis.

The airline's update from its last estimate in November was...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

May 15, 2020 09:55 AM
Stocks

Singapore shares edge up at Friday's open, tracking Wall St rally; STI up 0.7%

SINGAPORE stocks opened stronger on Friday, after Wall Street staged a comeback overnight, as recovery hopes offset...

May 15, 2020 09:52 AM
Companies & Markets

Hatten Land unit to defend against contractor's RM100m claim

HATTEN Land on Thursday said its wholly-owned subsidiary Gold Mart has received a claim of RM100 million (S$32.8...

May 15, 2020 09:47 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks flat at open

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks started Friday morning on a muted note, at the end of a tough week for global markets...

May 15, 2020 09:44 AM
Banking & Finance

Singapore-based forex platform clinches HSBC, Citigroup funding

[SINGAPORE] A Singapore foreign-exchange platform has won financial backing from HSBC Holdings and Citigroup just as...

May 15, 2020 09:27 AM
Government & Economy

China's Wuhan says it has tested almost a third of its citizens for coronavirus

[SHANGHAI] China's Wuhan said on Friday it has tested over three million of its 11 million citizens for the...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.