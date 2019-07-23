You are here

Singapore Corporate Awards 2019 lauds 38 corporate governance titans

Tue, Jul 23, 2019 - 10:00 PM
THE Singapore Corporate Awards 2019 on Tuesday honoured 38 companies and six individuals for leading the way in corporate governance and shareholder communication.

In all, 10 companies were honoured for the high quality of corporate governance in their Board practices, 14 companies were recognised for excellence in their Investor Relations efforts, 13 companies were commended for the high standards of disclosure in their financial reporting, and one company received a special award for exemplary corporate governance.

The CapitaLand group of companies, DBS Group, Keppel Corporation group of companies, United Overseas group of companies led the winners with multiple awards, while the Frasers group of companies, OCBC, Tuan Sing, Frencken Group, Sing Investments and iFAST took home two awards each.

The three outstanding CEOs crowned came from Singapore Airlines, Far East Orchard and Sing Investments, each belonging to different categories by market capitalisation. They are respectively Goh Choon Phong, Lui Chong Chee and Lee Sze Leong.

The best Chief Financial Officer awards went to Wilmar International, Vicom Ltd and iFAST Corporation in their respective categories. The winners are respectively Ho Kiam Kong, Mary Lee and David Leung.

There was also an inaugural award given for best risk management. For the very first time, eight companies were lauded under this category for their effective risk management practices to support strategic directions. Among the gold winners are DBS Group Holdings and China Aviation Oil (Singapore) Corporation.

The Special Recognition Award, in its fourth year running, was also awarded to DBS Group for a second consecutive year. Last year, DBS was recognised for its all-round excellence in corporate governance.

