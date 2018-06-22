Singapore Kitchen Equipment applies to list on Hong Kong Stock Exchange

SINGAPORE Kitchen Equipment on Friday submitted an application to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange for listing on its GEM board.

The Catalist-listed company said that the eventual listing and public offering of new shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange are subject to approval from shareholders, among other conditions.

The company, however, may choose not to proceed with the listing if it is not in its best interest after assessing various factors including the prevailing general economic and capital market conditions, it said.

The counter last traded on June 21 at S$0.14.