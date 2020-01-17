You are here

Singapore O&G appoints ex-CFO Eric Choo as new CEO from Feb 3

Fri, Jan 17, 2020 - 6:05 PM
hspillai@sph.com.sg@SharanyaBT

CATALIST-LISTED Singapore O&G has named Eric Choo, who previously served as the company's chief financial officer (CFO), as its new chief executive from Feb 3, according to a Friday bourse filing. 

He will take over from Ivan Lau, who will step down as chief executive from Jan 31 to pursue his "interest in the provision of clinical services", Singapore O&G had announced in an earlier filing in November. 

Mr Choo was most recently CFO of Eagle Eye Centre, and prior to that, served as CFO of Singapore O&G. He was with the company from 2014 to 2018, and was one of the key executive officers during the IPO in 2015. Mr Choo was also involved in operations and administrative matters. 

Prior to joining Singapore O&G, Mr Choo was an audit manager with KPMG from 2005 to 2014. He has a decade of experience working as an auditor in Singapore and the US.

Singapore O&G shares closed flat at S$0.285 on Friday.

