You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
STOCKS

Singapore, other regional bourses end session lower; STI down 0.31%

Advancers outnumber decliners 264 to 244 for the day, with 2.37 billion securities worth S$1.58 billion changing hands.
Tue, Jan 12, 2021 - 5:50 AM
raewee@sph.com.sg@RaeWeeBT
Biggest decliner
Top performer

FOLLOWING its outperformance last week, the benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) reversed its gains and closed in negative territory on Monday, slipping 9.29 points or 0.31 per cent to end at 2,983.90.

Among the STI constituents, Jardine Cycle & Carriage emerged as top performer for the day, gaining S$1.22 or 5.87 per cent to close at S$22. Keppel Corporation was also among the counters that made gains; rising S$0.01 or 0.18 per cent to close at S$5.64. The conglomerate last Friday said offshore vessel player Floatel has reached an agreement with lenders of its revolving credit facilities and bank vessel facility, which will deliver a full discharge of security over the assets owned by some of the Floatel group entities.

Meanwhile, City Developments ended at the bottom of the performance table for the day, closing S$0.16 or 2.18 per cent lower at S$7.19, amid recent director departures.

Advancers outnumbered decliners 264 to 244 for the day, with 2.37 billion securities worth S$1.58 billion changing hands.

Elsewhere in Asia, most markets also ended the day in the red.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The Shanghai Composite Index closed down 38.61 points or 1.08 per cent at 3,531.50. According to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Monday, China's producer price index (PPI) fell 0.4 per cent from a year earlier. Meanwhile, the consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.2 per cent from a year earlier in December, the statistics bureau said.

UOB economist Ho Woei Chen said in a note on Monday that there is "possibility for the CPI to dip into the negative again in January and February due to the high base of comparison before rebounding strongly in the second half of the year to bring the annual CPI to 2.5-3.0 per cent this year".

"The strength of the recovery is dependent on the energy price trajectory, the recovery in both global demand and the domestic services sector. PPI deflation is also expected to continue narrowing this year along with the higher input prices."

In South Korea, the benchmark Kospi also ended the day lower, shedding 3.73 points or 0.12 per cent to close at 3,148.45.

On the other hand, the Hang Seng Index gained 30 points or 0.11 per cent to end at 27,908.22.

For full listings of SGX prices, go to https://www2.sgx.com/

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 12, 2021 12:43 AM
Government & Economy

House Democrats set in motion bid to remove Trump from office

[WASHINGTON] House Democrats on Monday began an attempt to remove President Donald Trump from office with a demand...

Jan 12, 2021 12:20 AM
Government & Economy

Covid-19 vaccination centres to be up soon, jabs can be given at polyclinics, GP clinics

[SINGAPORE ] Covid-19 vaccine centres that allow a large number of people to be vaccinated daily will be up and...

Jan 12, 2021 12:01 AM
Government & Economy

Biden taps career diplomat William Burns as CIA chief

[WASHINGTON] US President-elect Joe Biden on Monday announced William Burns as his pick to lead the Central...

Jan 11, 2021 11:48 PM
Consumer

Staples seeks US$2.1b deal for parent of Office Depot

[MASSACHUSETTS] Staples offered to buy the parent of Office Depot in a deal valuing the company at US$2.1 billion,...

Jan 11, 2021 11:42 PM
Energy & Commodities

Engie and Neoen plan US$1.2b solar, storage project in France

[PARIS] Engie and Neoen are planning to invest about US$1.2 billion to build one of the largest solar farms in the...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

AEM Holdings plans to take CEI Ltd private in S$99.7 million buy-out offer

Why more brands are using influencers with fewer than 10,000 followers

CapitaLand Retail China Trust sells Wuhan mall, other premises for 258 million yuan

MOM clarifies differences between ICT, other EP holders

Broker's take: UOBKH raises TP for Singapore Medical Group on potential offer

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for