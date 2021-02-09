Singapore Press Holdings modernises wireless networks to support 4,000 employees daily

AS part of its active digital transformational efforts, Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) is modernising its wireless networks to support 4,000 employees daily, and has chosen Aruba - a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company - to help with its efforts.

Aruba WLAN solutions will be providing comprehensive and flexible Wi-Fi coverage for the SPH campus spanning over 150,000 square metres across the print and news centres, announced the companies in a joint statement on Tuesday.

The statement noted that the network modernisation will create operational efficiencies and bolster security across thousands of users and devices from a single management pane, providing full visibility into the network.

Glen Francis, chief technology officer at SPH, said: "We are moving into the new digital future, not only through the way we deliver news, but through constant innovation to build the workplace of the future . . . Mobility and agility will be key driving forces in the evolving 'anywhere' office."

Improvements that have been made by Aruba include the strengthening of network coverage and performance "at all corners of SPH premises and beyond". As a result, on-premise roaming saw "big improvements from previous coverage which was spotty at best", and Wi-Fi bandwidth provisions doubled from 64 to 128 Mbps.

Justin Chiah, senior director, South-east Asia, Taiwan and Hong Kong at Aruba, said: "Beyond simply connecting remote workers to the cloud, how users and the Internet of Things are connected will be a key area of focus to improve business outcomes, while enriching employee experiences."

Shares of SPH, which publishes The Business Times, ended Tuesday flat at S$1.19.