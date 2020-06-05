Singapore shares end higher for fourth day in a row, up 0.3%

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
THE Straits Times Index (STI) ended higher on Thursday for the fourth straight session at 2,707.20 points, up 6.81 points or 0.3 per cent, tracking Wall Street's gains on better employment and manufacturing data.
This comes as investor sentiment continues to be boosted by easing of...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes