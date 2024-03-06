Singapore shares rise at Wednesday’s open; STI up 0.3%

Srinidhi Ragavendran

Published Wed, Mar 06, 2024 · 9:35 am
Across the broader market, gainers outnumber losers 73 to 49 after 53.4 million securities worth S$51.8 million change hands. 
PHOTO: CMG

Straits Times Index

SINGAPORE shares climbed at the opening bell on Wednesday (Mar 6) morning, despite overnight losses in global markets.

The Straits Times Index (STI) gained 0.3 per cent or 9.84 points to 3,116.94 as at 9.01 am. Across the broader market, gainers outnumbered losers 73 to 49 after 53.4 million securities worth S$51.8 million changed hands. 

Seatrium was the most heavily traded counter by volume. It rose 1.1 per cent or S$0.001 to S$0.09 after 17.8 million securities were transacted.

Other companies that were briskly traded included Thai Beverage, which gained 2 per cent or S$0.01 to S$0.505, as well as mm2 Asia which rose 5 per cent or S$0.001 to S$0.021.

Banking stocks all rose in early morning trade. DBS climbed 0.3 per cent or S$0.11 to S$33.51. OCBC inched up 0.2 per cent or S$0.02 to S$13.02, and UOB also gained 0.2 per cent or S$0.05 to S$28.20.

Over on Wall Street, indices ended in a slump on Tuesday as key tech stocks lost ground and traders await remarks by the central bank chair later in the week. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index lost 1.7 per cent to 15,939.59. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 1 per cent to 38,585.19, and the broad-based S&P 500 stumbled 1 per cent as well, to 5,078.65.

SEE ALSO

In Europe, the Stoxx 600 dipped on Tuesday after mining shares weakened, while investors awaited this week’s eurozone and United States economic data and a European Central Bank policy decision. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index fell 0.2 per cent to 496.27, a day after hitting an all-time high.

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Singapore Stocks

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Australia’s Qantas fined for firing worker who raised Covid-19 safety concerns

Optus fined A$1.5 million by Australian government on public safety rule breach

Australian dollar struggles as economy comes to a standstill

Australia’s ANZ sells 16.5% interest in Malaysian lender AmBank for RM2.1 billion

DBS chief Piyush Gupta’s 2023 salary down 27% at S$11.2 million after pay cut

Australian pension fund buys Sydney airport site to build A$3.9 billion logistics hub

STOCKS

Breaking News

Most Popular

Purchase this article