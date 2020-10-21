Singapore shares track Wall Street losses, with STI sliding 0.59%

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
THE Straits Times Index (STI) slid 0.59 per cent or 14.93 points on Tuesday to 2,528.64 points, tracking overnight Wall Street losses due to dwindling hopes for a US stimulus deal.
Ground handler and inflight caterer Sats was the top performing STI stock, riding on Monday...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes