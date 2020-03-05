Singapore's ambassador to Kuwait to join as non-executive director, says Hyflux's potential investor Aqua Munda

You are here

Thu, Mar 05, 2020 - 6:51 PM
peckgek@sph.com.sg@PeckGekBT

AQUA Munda, the company that has offered to buy certain debts of embattled Hyflux, announced it will appoint two non-executive directors including Singapore's non-resident ambassador to Kuwait, Zainul Abidin Rasheed.

The company, which has been criticised by Utico - a potential white knight of Hyflux - for not being transparent, made the announcement through Hyflux to the Singapore Exchange on Thursday.

Mr Zainul, currently corporate adviser to Temasek International, was a senior minister of state and member of parliament in the past.

Aqua Munda's other appointment of non-executive director is Rashed Mubarak Alhajeri. Mr Al Hajeri has held a number of senior roles in government and the private sector in Abu Dhabi. He was chairman of Agthia Group and Alfoah Company as well as chairman of the Department of Municipal Affairs. He has also served as chairman of the Department of Civil Service and an executive director at the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority.

Hyflux said it would make the appropriate announcements as and when there are any further material developments.

Aqua Munda announced the appointment of former Indonesian minister Rizal Ramli as non-executive director last week. It was criticised publicly by Utico in January for having just formed in the morning and in the afternoon made an offer to buy out some of Hyflux's debts from noteholders and unsecured creditors.

