Singapore's Nov market cap up 9.5% on positive news

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
SINGAPORE'S stock market value rose in November, led by gains on the blue-chip index following positive vaccine developments and the diminishing uncertainty of the United States presidential election.
Total market capitalisation of Singapore's 687 counters edged up 9.5...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes