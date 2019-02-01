You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

SingHaiyi Q3 net profit rises to S$4m

Fri, Feb 01, 2019 - 8:01 PM
chongkmc@sph.com.sg@ClaudiaChongBT

PROPERTY developer SingHaiyi posted a rise in net profit from S$1.4 million to S$4 million for the third quarter ended Dec 31, 2018, despite a 62 per cent fall in revenue.

The increase came on the back of wider gross profit margins and higher other income. Gross profit was up 24.5 per cent to S$7.3 million due mainly to the change in geographical revenue mix, as more revenue from property development in the US with a higher profit margin was recognised.

Other income increased from S$0.4 million to S$2.9 million due to the forfeiture of non-refundable deposits of S$1.8 million, arising from the termination of the bulk sale agreement for the Vietnam Town Phase 2 units and the increase in investment income of S$1.1 million. The investment income pertains to dividend income from the group's investment in quoted stapled securities issued by Cromwell Property Group, a global real estate investment manager listed on the Australia Stock Exchange.

Revenue slid 62 per cent to S$15.8 million due to the decrease in revenue recognised for the group's completed executive condominium project The Vales, and its completed private condominium City Suites, of about S$28.7 million and S$9 million respectively. This was offset by the sales of SingHaiyi's Vietnam Town Phase 2 units of S$11.9 million.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Earnings per share increased to 0.094 Singapore cent from 0.048 cent.

SingHaiyi closed flat at S$0.094 before results were released.

Companies & Markets

Ex-GM of ISDN Holdings under investigation for misappropriating funds

Mencast Holdings strikes debt deal with key bank lenders

Cityneon to delist on Feb 1, 9am

Hyflux asks creditors to file proofs of claim by Feb 15

No Signboard Q1 losses deepen to S$573,643 as average customer spend shrinks

Tulip Garden S$907m collective sale to Yanlord, MCL successfully completed

Editor's Choice

BP_dollar_010219_5.jpg
Feb 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

Emerging markets now back on strategists' radar

BP_Manufacturing_010219_6.jpg
Feb 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Manufacturing, services firms gloomier about next six months

BP_Central Provident Fund_010219_7.jpg
Feb 1, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Opinion

Raising CPF rates for older workers a tough balancing act

Most Read

1 Shareholders block Capital World from issuing settlement shares
2 CPF contribution rate for Singapore workers above 55 should be raised: PAP Seniors Group
3 Singapore competition panel fines 4 hotels S$1.5m for exchanging commercially sensitive information
4 NTUC Income names Andrew Yeo as new CEO
5 How to fund rising fiscal spending?
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_Tulip Garden_010219_98.jpg
Feb 1, 2019
Real Estate

Tulip Garden S$907m collective sale to Yanlord, MCL successfully completed

BP_Indranee_010219_78.jpg
Feb 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_Indranee_010219_78.jpg
Feb 1, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Budget 2019 will continue government's strategy for navigating global uncertainty: Indranee

Feb 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux asks creditors to file proofs of claim by Feb 15

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening