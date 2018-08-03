You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

SingPost Q1 profit falls 40.4% on exceptional losses, higher taxes

Fri, Aug 03, 2018 - 10:00 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

nz-singpost-030818.jpg
Singapore Post's (SingPost) first-quarter net profit fell 40.4 per cent to S$18.7 million, dragged down by an exceptional S$6 million loss and higher taxes.
BT PHOTO: DESMOND WEE

SINGAPORE Post's (SingPost) first-quarter net profit fell 40.4 per cent to S$18.7 million, dragged down by an exceptional S$6 million loss and higher taxes.  

The dent in earnings was mainly due to exceptional fair value losses from warrants in an associated company, reflecting changes in the market value of the financial instrument, SingPost said.  

Earnings per share for the quarter came in at 0.66 Singapore cent, down from 1.22 Singapore cents in the year-ago period. 

The group's board of directors has declared an interim dividend of 0.5 cent per share, to be paid out on Aug 31. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

For the three months to June 30, revenue rose 3.3 per cent to S$372.6 million, attributable to growth in international mail and last-mile deliveries, driven by eCommerce, as well as rental income. 

However, excluding one-off items, operating profit actually rose 1.2 per cent to S$39.2 million.

Underlying net profit was down 9.8 per cent to S$24.7 million, as the improved operating profit before exceptional items was offset by lower contributions from associates investing for growth, and increased tax. Specifically, income tax expense rose 38.8 per cent to S$11.6 million from a year ago. 

In April this year, SingPost reclassified the reporting of its business units into four key segments, namely post and parcel, logistics, eCommerce and property.

Overall, the group continues to benefit from positive global eCommerce trends, with eCommerce-related revenue from across the segments rising 8.8 per cent to make up 53.7 per cent of the group's total revenue. 

Property also posted a 67.1 per cent increase in operating profit, due mainly to rental income from the SingPost Centre retail mall, which saw committed occupancy improve further to 96.7 per cent as at June 30.

Said SingPost's group CEO Paul Coutts: "As strong growth in global eCommerce drives cross-border and last-mile deliveries, we are focused on executing well to keep up our operational momentum as we transform SingPost for the future."

Shares in SingPost were trading at S$1.34 apiece as at 9.47am on Friday, down 2.9 per cent. 

Editor's Choice

BT_20180803_SINGPOST_3520950.jpg
Aug 3, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore retailers share tales of digitisation battles on the ground

2018-08-02T013315Z_538714391_RC15E6787680_RTRMADP_3_DBS-RESULTS.JPG
Aug 3, 2018
Banking & Finance

DBS trims property loans growth by S$1b; Q2 net up 18%

Aug 3, 2018
Startups

FundedX platform for 'trading startups' stalls at start line over licensing issue

Most Read

1 DBS flags spillover concern with US-China tensions; 18% gain in Q2 profit misses estimates
2 Hot stock: AEM Holdings dives 25% as CGS-CIMB downgrades stock, slashes target
3 Brookvale Park en bloc bid latest to be headed to court
4 URA nod for 4,107 units at Tampines Court, Normanton Park
5 Google building third data centre in Singapore with added investment of US$350m
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

nz-uob-030818.jpg
Aug 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

UOB Q2 net profit beats estimates, to launch Asean digital bank

BT_20180803_SINGPOST_3520950.jpg
Aug 3, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore retailers share tales of digitisation battles on the ground

Aug 3, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: UOB, Sembcorp, Perennial, A-HTrust, OUE C-Reit, Vard

Aug 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

Sembcorp Q2 profit up 46.8%

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening