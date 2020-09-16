SingPost simplifies pricing for packages; analysts mixed on impact

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
SINGAPORE Post (SingPost) on Tuesday said the pricing for its local letterbox packages and doorstep parcel deliveries will be simplified to a flat fee, while the rate for international deliveries will be simplified and cheaper for most customers.
These changes will take...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes